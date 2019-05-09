PITTSBURGH - A car was left mangled after it crashed off Route 51 and slammed into a building early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh.
Two people have been hospitalized as a result of the crash, which was reported about 3:30 a.m. on Route 51 in the area of Woodruff Street.
Emergency responders had to extricate the car’s driver and passenger, both of whom were last listed in critical condition at a Pittsburgh hospital, officials said.
Inbound lanes of Route 51 were closed while collision investigators were at the scene.
It’s hard to make out, but look closely.... It appears the driver of the car went off 51 and smashed into the side of this building. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/2FkXbo0lVt— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 9, 2019
