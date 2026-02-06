Exclusive: Manager accused of contaminating coworker’s mug with bodily fluids appears in court

PITTSBURGH — Only Channel 11 was in court as a former Highmark manager accused of contaminating a coworker’s mug with bodily fluids appeared in court for the first time.

Timothy Haver walked into the courthouse with his family by his side. Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca was able to question him.

“Do you have any regret? What about losing your job? Why did you think this was okay?” DeLuca asked.

Timothy Haver didn’t have anything to say back as he walked in to waive his preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Police say he was caught putting bodily fluids into his coworker’s coffee mug.

The employee reported that she believed someone was stalking her and tampering with her mug, where she reported finding the bodily fluids.

Highmark police got involved and set up a hidden camera in her office, where detectives say Haver was seen taking the mug from the victim’s desk, and returning it later.

Each time, the victim reported finding the substance inside it.

When police questioned Haver about why he was doing this, investigators say he told them that he “felt this was the only way to get close to her.”

On Thursday, Haver’s family, including his pregnant wife, stood by his side.

“He has very strong family support. He understands the allegations and severity of the allegations as it relates to his personal life, and he’s actively taking care of his family and in some therapy to help straighten out some things,” Defense Attorney Casey White said.

This case will now go to trial, and we will let you know what happens there.

