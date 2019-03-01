NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Channel 11 was in the courtroom Friday as testimony continued in the third degree murder trial of Demetrius Coleman, who is accused in a Thanksgiving Day 2016 that killed a local family.
David Bianco, his fiancée, Kaylie Meininger, and their 2 year old daughter Annika died when their burst into flames after being hit on Route 30 in North Huntingdon. Coleman was the driver of that other car.
A child’s shoe from the scene of the deadly crash in North Versailles thanksgiving 2016 was front and center at today’s murder trial of Demetrius Coleman.
Jurors also heard audio clippings of the police pursuit.
One responding officer told the court at times Coleman was driving more than 100 miles per hour That he drove through 18 intersections on rt 30 before crashing his car into two other cars at rt 30 and 48 - killing a young family - including a toddler.
