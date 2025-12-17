Aliquippa police looking to identify 7-Eleven robbery suspect

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The City of Aliquippa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven.

Officers were dispatched to the convenience store at 2680 Broadhead Road around midnight on Tuesday for a report of a robbery.

Police said that the man entered the store wearing a red Carhartt jacket with a hood. The hood’s strings were pulled to cover his face. He was also wearing black or blue jeans and green or camo boots.

During the robbery, police said the man took two cartons of cigarettes and threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a gun.

Police continue to investigate. They are asking if you live or have a business in the area, to check your cameras and notify the department if you have any footage of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the possible identification of the suspect, police ask that you call 724-378-8000.

