MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)-- Alabama's governor has signed the most stringent abortion ban in the nation.
Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure Wednesday. The law will make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
The bill contains an exception for when the pregnancy creates a serious health risk for the woman, but not an exception for rape or incest.
There would be no punishment for the woman receiving the abortion, only for the abortion provider.
Critics have promised a swift lawsuit to challenge Alabama's ban if enacted.
