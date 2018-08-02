0 LIVE UPDATES: All clear given at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after active shooter report

DAYTON, Ohio - UPDATE 3 p.m.

Buses can be seen with people boarding them.

Base officials are expected to give a statement in the next 15 minutes.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.

Emergency vehicles can be seen leaving the base.

All Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies have been allowed to leave the area, according to Sheriff Fischer.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

The all clear has been given for Wright-Patterson Air Force base in a reported active shooter incident.

People are still being asked to avoid the area around the medical center.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

Cameras from our sister station WHIO-TV are showing several men and women in uniform standing outside of Wright-Patterson Medical Center on the military base.

An active shooter was reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center near Dayton, Ohio. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.

Roads surrounding the base are being closed and blocked by police.

Base officials have also released another statement about the alleged situation.

Our first priority in any emergency incident is to protect the men and women at Wright-Patt. Our base security forces defenders and fire department personnel are trained to quickly assess situations and take necessary action. An investigation is under way. — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

UPDATE 2 p.m.

All local police are being asked to leave the military base as the Federal Bureau of Investigation takes over.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Columbus office is also responding.

BREAKING: ATF Columbus Field Division is responding to reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/ycVlbpZzYE — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) August 2, 2018

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.

This started as a training exercise, according to sources of our sister station WHIO-TV.

Sheriff Gene Fischer of Greene County, where the hospital is located, as well as other sources, are not aware of a man being contained to the fourth floor of the hospital.

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has tweeted about the alleged situation at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Please join us in keeping the first responders, Wright-Patt personnel and the entire Dayton community in our thoughts as we pray for the safety of everyone involved. https://t.co/rVVAZhqu2W — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 2, 2018

UPDATE 1:43 p.m.

A man has been contained to the fourth floor of the hospital, according to reports from our sister station WHIO-TV.

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.

Wright State University, whose campus is adjacent to the base, has tweeted that the incident has been contained.

Update at 1:33 p.m. -- We have been told the incident has been contained. Continue to refer to your local news for further updates. https://t.co/DFwiM5QqPe — Wright State University (Dayton, OH) (@wrightstate) August 2, 2018

Police cruisers are still arriving.

No official word from base officials.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has posted an update about the alleged situation on its Twitter page.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

There are reports of an active shooter at an Ohio military hospital.

According to our sister station WHIO-TV, there are reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base at the hospital on the military base east of Dayton.

BREAKING: Reports indicate an active shooter at WPAFB has barricaded himself inside the hospital. https://t.co/R4qk9PIOPM — Dayton Daily News (@daytondailynews) August 2, 2018

“Emergency responders are enroute. All WPAFB Gates are Closed. All personnel take cover. Limit all communication to emergency use only,” was the alert sent to all base personnel.

A statewide request for police personnel from the area being requested to the base, according to initial reports, according to WHIO-TV.

