0 Heinz Field announces Taylor Swift concert policies

PITTSBURGH - Heinz Field has announced its concert policies for Taylor Swift’s show at the stadium on Tuesday.

Gates for the concert, part of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour, open at 5 p.m. Guests with floor or Snake Pit tickets must enter through Gate 6.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.

NFL’s Clear Bag Policy

Fans who wish to bring a bag into Heinz Field must adhere to the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy. There are two options: a clear plastic bag the size of a 1-gallon Ziploc bag or a small hand-held purse clutch.

Parking

Parking lots open at 3 p.m., with multiple cash parking options available on the North Shore starting at $40.

Public parking is available at the West General Robinson Garage, the North Shore Garage, at parking garages downtown and at Station Square. The majority of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority Lots downtown will have a rate of $10 for event day parking.

Fans can also park downtown and ride the Light Rail for less than $10. The First Avenue, Gateway or Wood Street stations can be used for transportation to the North Shore.

Parking lot code of conduct

Heinz Field management reminds fans of the parking lot code of conduct:

Trash must be disposed of properly

The following are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, the sale of food and alcohol, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture (other than folding lawn chairs and tables), and oversized vehicles.

Items prohibited from stadium

Heinz Field management does not permit the following items in the stadium: selfie sticks, coolers, bags (see bag policy), thermoses, backpacks, large purses, cans, glass bottles, flasks, alcoholic beverages, laser pointers, noisemakers, strollers, video & movie cameras, tripods, audio recording equipment, weapons and any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate.

All bags are subject to inspection.

Umbrellas may be brought into the stadium but are not permitted to be open in the seating bowl.

Construction impact

Concert attendees should be aware of the following construction impacts due to the I-279 HOV project:

I-279 HOV access at Mazeroski Way and Anderson Street is closed

Route 28 access to Madison Avenue is detoured to Chestnut Street

The Madison Avenue on-ramp is closed, and traffic is detoured up East Street to the Hazlett Street on-ramp.

