Baby dropped headfirst on concrete during fight

A 3-month-old baby is out of the hospital and recovering at home after he was dropped on his head on concrete Saturday.
Police say the boy’s mother was involved in a fight with multiple women at Lincoln Terrace in Washington while he was in her arms.
Cara Sapida spoke to the woman about what happened, and checks with investigators about possible charges, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Police arrest second person seen running from car when Antwon Rose was killed
- Officer who shot, killed Antwon Rose has troubled past, attorney says
- Firefighters save the day after spotting kids struggling to fill pool
- VIDEO: Supreme Court Upholds President Trump's Travel Ban
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}