  • Baby dropped headfirst on concrete during fight

    Updated:

    A 3-month-old baby is out of the hospital and recovering at home after he was dropped on his head on concrete Saturday.  

    Police say the boy’s mother was involved in a fight with multiple women at Lincoln Terrace in Washington while he was in her arms.

    Cara Sapida spoke to the woman about what happened, and checks with investigators about possible charges, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories