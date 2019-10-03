0 11 fall festivals to check out in and around Pittsburgh

Now that autumn has officially started, it's time for fall festivals around the Pittsburgh area! Here are 11 events we found happening locally:

Finleyville, Pa.

Saturdays & Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27

Trax Farms has opened up its 150-year-old farm for its 50th annual Fall Festival. A hayride to the pumpkin patch and a giant 3-acre corn maze costs $10 for adults and $8 for children. Ages 2 and under are free. Additional activities are available for a fee.

Our 50th Fall Festival starts this weekend! Come out and partake in all of the fall fun! 🎃🍎🍂🥨🚜 pic.twitter.com/TYbL3qbLcb — Trax Farms (@TRAXFARMS) September 25, 2019

Monongahela, Pa.

Runs through Oct. 27. Dates and times vary.

The 2019 Fall Festival at Triple B Farms has kicked off! An all-inclusive wristband will give you access to the fun activities all day long. A corn maze, hayrides, tunnel slide, jumping pillows and ducky derby races are just some of the activities you can partake in. The wristband is $14 for children and $9 for adults. Ages 2 and under are free.

So if anyone has any contacts with Tom Hanks share this with him and invite him to visit Pittsburgh’s Finest Family Pumpkin Festival this year to see his movie character reincarnated with a pumpkin head!! pic.twitter.com/SEishb4oOX — Triple B Farms (@TripleBFarmsFUN) September 23, 2019

Wexford, Pa.

Saturdays & Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27

Pick pumpkins and apples, ride a pony, play games and eat great food at Soergel's 2019 Fall Festival.

Clarion, Pa.

Runs through Oct. 6.

This nine-day, annual festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion area. A parade, antique tractor show and a Farmer's and Crafter's show and more are all part of the celebration.

Mercer, Pa.

Runs through Nov. 3. Dates and times vary.

Get ready to get lost! General admission includes the corn maze, an indoor hay maze, a hayride, a pedal tractor racetrack, two 40 foot mountain slides, a 40 foot jump pad and more. Admission is $12 a person. Ages 2 and under are free.

Freeport, Pa.

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays through Oct. 27.

The Renshaw Farms festival includes a hayride to the pumpkin patch, a corn maze, an animal park, slides, mini pumpkin golf, tire climb area and more. Admission is $7 per person. Ages 3 and under are free.

Seven Springs

Saturdays & Sundays through Oct 20. Times vary.

Enjoy a vibrant world of themed family fun all over the mountain! Autumnfest includes live musical entertainment, crafters with their handmade creations on display and a lot more.

Hello October 🎃



This weekend we are celebrating the arrival of October with OKTOBERFEST! 🍻🥨



Don’t miss our Foggy Goggle Bonfire Party this Saturday at 8 pm! 🔥 https://t.co/WWu8igMUyQ pic.twitter.com/eeohjhyxfn — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) October 1, 2019

Portersville, Pa.

Saturdays & Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27.

There's a lot of fun things to do at Cheeseman Farms! The cost of the hayride to the pumpkin patch is $4 per person. Ages 2 and under are free. The farm also has a petting zoo, hay jump and concession stand.

McMurrary, Pa.

Every day. Times vary.

Hayrides and the pumpkin field at Simmons farm are now open every day. There’s also a corn maze, apple labyrinth, fire trick slide petting zoo and more.

Washington, Pa.

Friday, Saturdays & Sundays. Times vary.

The Great Pumpkin Festival includes hayrides, slides, a corn maze, corn box, a petting zoo and more. The cost of a weekend hayride is $13 if you’re picking a pumpkin and $10 if you are not picking a pumpkin.

Clinton, Pa.

Every weekend in October until 5 p.m.

Pumpkinland at Janoski Farms has fun for the whole family. Admission is $6 a person and includes a hayride to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, pony rides, face painting, a petting zoo, straw jump and more.

