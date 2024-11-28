Pittsburgh native Billy Porter opens performances at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK — A bit of Pittsburgh magic made its way into the 98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

>> Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue and Billy Porter to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Pittsburgh native Billy Porter was the opening act for the parade’s broadcast on NBC, which began at 8:30 a.m. in New York City.

The parade featured 22 big balloons, 34 floats, seven wheeled “balloonicles” and more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group