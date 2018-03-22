  • Former boxer Paul Spadafora pleads guilty to charges in family fight

    PITTSBURGH - Former boxer Paul Spadafora was sentenced to up to two years in jail and three years’ probation after pleading guilty in connection with an altercation with members of his family.

    According to police, Spadafora attacked his brother with a 10-inch knife, stabbing him in the thigh during a fight at his home in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood in December 2016.

    At one point during the incident, Spadafora kicked his mother in the back, police said.

    When police showed up at the home, Spadafora took “a fighting stance” and refused to cooperate. Officers had to use a Taser on him before putting him in handcuffs.

    Spadafora pleaded guilty Thursday to simple assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats.

    He was given credit for time served and released on parole.

     
     

