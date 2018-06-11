  • Homes flooded, disaster declaration issued in Liberty Borough

    Updated:

    LIBERTY BOROUGH, Pa. - A disaster declaration has been issued by the mayor of Liberty Borough after flooding caused extensive damage to homes.

    PHOTOS: Homes flooded in Liberty Borough

    Related Headlines

    Borough officials said almost 4 inches of rain fell Sunday, sending water rushing down Oakland Drive.

    While some of the water was collected by a sewer, most of it flooded homes in the area.

    Jennifer McClelland’s home is among those damaged. She said her basement and garage filled with 3 feet of water.

    McClelland told Channel 11’s Mike Holden her home has flooded three times in the last six years, and this time around she estimates the damage to be more than $30,000.

    Holden has McClelland’s message to the borough and is learning what she plans to do next -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    “I cried. It’s usually, how are we going to recover from this again? Financially, it’s a huge loss every time,” McClelland said.

    A Liberty Borough Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night. Residents are expected to ask for help and request funding following the disaster declaration.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homes flooded, disaster declaration issued in Liberty Borough

  • Headline Goes Here

    Line of heavy storms floods roads, business

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clogged drains contribute to flood damage, residents say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Westmoreland Co. declares disaster emergency after heavy rains, flooding

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man escapes hospital after fleeing police, crashing near Memorial Day parade