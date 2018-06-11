LIBERTY BOROUGH, Pa. - A disaster declaration has been issued by the mayor of Liberty Borough after flooding caused extensive damage to homes.
Borough officials said almost 4 inches of rain fell Sunday, sending water rushing down Oakland Drive.
While some of the water was collected by a sewer, most of it flooded homes in the area.
Jennifer McClelland’s home is among those damaged. She said her basement and garage filled with 3 feet of water.
McClelland told Channel 11’s Mike Holden her home has flooded three times in the last six years, and this time around she estimates the damage to be more than $30,000.
Holden has McClelland’s message to the borough and is learning what she plans to do next -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
“I cried. It’s usually, how are we going to recover from this again? Financially, it’s a huge loss every time,” McClelland said.
A Liberty Borough Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night. Residents are expected to ask for help and request funding following the disaster declaration.
