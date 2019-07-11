  • Watch what it'll be like when you ride the new 'Steel Curtain'

    PITTSBURGH - Here we go, thrill seekers!

    Kennywood officials said the kickoff for the new 'Steel Curtain' roller coaster is just days away. They released the first point-of-view video for the new thrill ride Thursday. Hang on tight!

    Kennywood officials said the new ride will feature the world's tallest inversion. The roller coaster will be the central feature of a new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed section of the park.

