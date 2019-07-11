PITTSBURGH - Here we go, thrill seekers!
Kennywood officials said the kickoff for the new 'Steel Curtain' roller coaster is just days away. They released the first point-of-view video for the new thrill ride Thursday. Hang on tight!
Here you go, and Here We Go! The first official POV video of #TheSteelCurtain for your viewing enjoyment! pic.twitter.com/d9iCkYhCeT— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 11, 2019
Kennywood officials said the new ride will feature the world's tallest inversion. The roller coaster will be the central feature of a new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed section of the park.
