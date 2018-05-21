GREENSBURG, Pa. - Attorneys for Rahmael Holt, the man accused in the shooting death of New Kensington Police officer Brian Shaw, said he was not the shooter.
New details emerged from Holt’s defense team during a status and discovery hearing Monday.
Rahmael Holt heading into court in Greensburg had nothing to say to @GabriellaDeLuca about the shooting of New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw. #wpxi @GabriellaDeLuca pic.twitter.com/he8oyyPqjj— Paul Feiling (@WPXIpaul) May 21, 2018
Holt’s lawyers told the judge the shooter could have been the driver of the vehicle. Attorneys also said there was a third person in the car, a man from McKeesport.
In November 2017, investigators said Holt shot at Shaw when he tried to pull over a vehicle in which he was riding – killing him. Holt was arrested in Pittsburgh after a massive manhunt.
The district attorney is seeking the death penalty in the case.
During Holt’s last court hearing, a judge approved a request from Holt’s lawyers to hire a private investigator to prepare arguments on why he should not get the death penalty.
That private investigator will be paid for by Westmoreland County taxpayers.
