Polls across opened across Pennsylvania at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the midterm elections. Since then, Channel 11 has been checking into problems at the polls.
Channel 11 is continuing to look into problems at the polls. Refresh WPXI.com for updates, and watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. and Decision 2018 coverage throughout the day.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
- At the Nonpartisan Election Protection Headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh, calls about absentee ballots are starting coming in Tuesday morning. More than a dozen voters complained they didn't get the ballots and others say they didn't get them in time.
- Power Outage South Hills: The power was out at several polling places in the South Hills Tuesday afternoon. It has since been restored to all locations.
- Presbyterian Church of Mt. Washington: The polling location opened late due to an issue that has since been resolved, officials said.
- Penn Hills: Universal Road: Voting delayed because workers couldn't open the machines. They were walked through it and the issue was resolved.
- Bellevue: New Life Community Church, 45 N. Fremont Ave.: The election judge overslept and the polling place opened late.
- Pittsburgh: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Squirrel Hill: The election judge had a medical emergency last night and is still hospitalized. Polling place opened and voters voting on emergency ballots with an interim judge. Staff is en route to pick up the suitcase and deliver it to the polling place to open the machines.
- Collier: Community Center, Lobaugh Drive: Only one board member showed up. Allegheny County sent extra people.
- Ingram 0-1: Judge of Elections was brought before the Election Court judge in response to claims she was impaired. She indicated that she was fine but was having problems at home. She was removed from duty and another poll worker was appointed into that role.
- Pittsburgh: Church of Ascension, Ellsworth Avenue: Voting started late due to issues with opening the machine.
- McCandless: McCandless Municipal Building: Polling place opened at 7:15 a.m., paper ballots used until that time.
- West Deer, Plum 20, Moon 6, South Fayette 6: Reports of 'vote switching' which is when a voter selects one candidate and another is chosen instead. In each case, a technician tried to replicate the issue and if needed, recalibrate the machine.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
No problems reported.
BEAVER COUNTY
No problems reported.
BUTLER COUNTY
No problems reported.
FAYETTE COUNTY
No problems reported.
INDIANA COUNTY
No problems reported.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
No problems reported.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
No problems reported.
