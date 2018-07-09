PITTSBURGH - NFL free agent Brandon Pettigrew was arrested outside the Doubletree hotel in Pittsburgh early Monday.
Investigators said Pettigrew, 33, refused to pay $97 for a limousine from East Carson Street to the hotel and got into an argument with the driver.
When officers arrived, Pettigrew aggressively argued with the officers and allegedly punched one of the officers in the chest three times, according to the complaint.
Officers drew a Taser, Pettigrew was arrested without it being deployed.
The former Detroit Lion is facing theft of services, public drunkenness and two counts of aggravated assault.
A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.
