0 Officer ducks to avoid shot fired at him in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man fired a shot at a police officer Thursday morning in Penn Hills, authorities said.

The man was reportedly seen about 5 a.m. trying to break into cars on Hebron Avenue.

When the officer responded, he saw the man sitting in a car and approached him, police said. The man got out of the car and ran into the woods.

Moments later, the man was seen near the side of a house. As the officer pulled out his Taser, the man fired one shot, police said.

Officials said the shot was fired from about 25 feet away and the officer ducked to avoid being struck.

“Very close. Dangerous. Just goes to show you how dangerous the law enforcement profession is, the danger our officers are in every day,” Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton said.

The man fled a second time, running down Lindberg Avenue and into the woods.

Officers from multiple police departments were called to the area of Laketon Road. A drone was used to assist in the search.

Several roads, including Laketon Road, were closed.

Residents were being told to move from the area.

Police have not identified the man, who has not been found. They said there is no threat to the public.

Just arrived on scene. Police activity along Laketon Rd near Coal Hollow Rd in Penn Hills. Officer on scene just told me to move back. “There’s someone shooting over here!” He was referring to Coal Hollow Rd. We are staying far back in a safe spot. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/x1rkxqMRKu — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 28, 2018

