PENN HILLS, Pa. - After a decade of service, Penn Hills K9 officer Riggs has died.
Riggs, a 12-year-old Dutch Shepherd, had served with Officer Ryan Walters since 2009.
According to a post on the Penn Hills Police Department Facebook page, Riggs was diagnosed with advanced stage cancer. He was put to sleep Thursday.
“Riggs loved coming to work and riding around with his partner to fight crime every day. We are grateful for all the years he spent with us at the PHPD and will miss his energetic personality,” the department said on Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man wanted for assault believed to be carrying gun while on the run
- GM recalls 368,000 trucks for faulty engine block heater wiring
- Police: Man shot after getting into argument with other driver at stoplight
- VIDEO: Study: Cocaine, other drugs found in freshwater shrimp
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}