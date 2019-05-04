  • Penn Hills police K9 Riggs dies at the age of 12

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - After a decade of service, Penn Hills K9 officer Riggs has died.

    Riggs, a 12-year-old Dutch Shepherd, had served with Officer Ryan Walters since 2009. 

    According to a post on the Penn Hills Police Department Facebook page, Riggs was diagnosed with advanced stage cancer. He was put to sleep Thursday.

    “Riggs loved coming to work and riding around with his partner to fight crime every day. We are grateful for all the years he spent with us at the PHPD and will miss his energetic personality,” the department said on Facebook.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories