DUQUESNE, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Duquesne.
Investigators said they got a call for a shooting at the intersection of Duquesne Boulevard and Grant Street just after 10:35 a.m.
WPXI’s Erin Clarke is working to get an update from investigators and the condition on the victim for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
When officers got there, they found a man shot inside a vehicle.
Police believe the man was driving his SUV when he stopped at a traffic light, got out of his car, and approached a dark color sedan that had a man and woman inside of it.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
There was some sort of argument, police said, and the male driver shot the victim one time in the abdomen.
After the shooting, the suspect allegedly drove off in the direction of Homestead,
Police said the victim is a 30-year-old who is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}