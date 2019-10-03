PITTSBURGH - It’s October.
The temperatures are starting to drop.
And soon, the leaves will change into beautiful shades of yellow, orange and red.
Pennsylvania is one of the best places in the world to see fall foliage.
According to the Pa Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, our state has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other.
There are plenty of great places in our area to check out the amazing colors!
Top Viewing Locations in Western Pennsylvania (From DCNR):
- Mount Davis, Somerset County
- Forbes State Forest, Fayette County
- Jones Mill Run, Westmoreland County
- Cornplanter State Forest, Forest County
Other Great Viewing Spots in Western Pennsylvania (From DCNR):
1) Raccoon Creek State Park (Beaver County)
2) Hillman State Park (Washington County)
3) Point State Park (Allegheny County)
4) Allegheny Islands State Park (Allegheny County)
5) Keystone State Park (Westmoreland County)
6) Moraine State Park (Butler County)
7) McConnells Mill State Park (Lawrence County)
8) Ohiopyle State Park (Fayette County)
9) Ryerson Station State Park (Greene County)
10) Yellow Creek State Park (Indiana County)
Check out the full list HERE.
Each week the DNCR releases its Fall Foliage report, showing you the best places to see the changing leaves. CLICK HERE for the report for the week of October 3 through October 9.
You can get the latest report HERE.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}