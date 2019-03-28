0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (3/29-3/31)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Spring Hill Brewing

Head over to Spring Hill Brewing on the North Side on Saturday to welcome the warmer weather. The spring BrewBQ will feature food from Asado by Gaucho. The brewery has only been around since July of last year, so it's a great chance to check out the one of the city's newer breweries.

Friday 7 p.m. & Sunday 5 p.m. – PPG Paints Arena

The Pens take on the Nashville Predators Friday night, and they’re headed into this game tied for second place in the division. Last time these two teams played, the Preds won 2-1 in a shootout.

On Sunday, the Penguins are back on the ice. This time they're hosting the Carolina Hurricanes. The 5 p.m. matchup could be a heated game, especially of Pittsburgh loses Friday night.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. – PPG Paints Arena

Make-up, mayhem and music! Rock legends Kiss bring their End of the Road world tour to Pittsburgh. It's billed as their final tour ever, so if you want to see them, you better make it out. With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, Kiss is one of the best-selling bands of all time.

Various times – Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall in Carnegie

Cinderella gets the ballet treatment this weekend. You know the story of young Cinderella, but as a ballet, it is something quite different. Natalie Twigg of Munhall plays Young Cinderella, while Chartiers Valley junior Elizabeth Scalise plays her as a grown up. The rest of the cast is rounded out with recent graduates and current students throughout our region.

Saturday, 10 a.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – Westmoreland Mall

Easter will be here before you know it, and you can get a head start on the holiday this weekend when the Easter bunny returns for pictures with little ones or the entire family. Visits are free and photo packages are available for purchase. You are not allowed to take a picture with your phone or camera. If you can't make it out this weekend, the Easter bunny will be in town until April 20.

Various times – Heinz Hall

If you want to hear your kiddos' favorite Disney tunes, but want to class it up with a full symphony orchestra, this is the show for you. Disney in Concert will feature the magical music of all the most famous Disney classics with the thrill of the Pittsburgh Symphony. Hum or sing along to favorites from the Lion King, the Little Mermaid Beauty and the Beast, Frozen and more. The whole time images from these classic films will be projected above the orchestra!

All weekend – Mount Washington

You can see experienced rock climbers and mountaineers from the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh and Allegheny Rescue Group use their climbing skills and equipment to rappel the steep slopes of Mount Washington to safely remove litter. You can even get involved yourself with a guided spring trail cleanup in other areas of the park.

Friday, 7 p.m. – Robert Morris University

Dodge, duck, dip, dive and donate! Robert Morris University has the perfect event lined up for dodgeball enthusiasts. Dodge the Dark is not only a fun glow-in-the-dark dodge ball tournament, but an exciting opportunity for students, faculty, alumni, and general dodgeballers to come together to help fund support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The fundraising minimum is $250, but that is for a team of eight-to-10 players.

Various times – Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

April showers aren't here yet, but that doesn't mean we can't sing about it. If you don't know the story, the MGM classic "Singin’ in the Rain", it whisks you away to the 1920s and the birth of "talkies.” The film's star and director, Gene Kelly, is a Pittsburgh native. You may have noticed they play the famous dancing scene at Pirates games at PNC Park during rain delays.

Friday, 8 p.m. – Jergel’s Rhythm Grill in Warrendale

Grunge is back in style this weekend at Jergel’s with a Pearl Jam tribute band. Ten has been named one of the World’s Greatest Tribute Bands by AXS-TV. The band has been bringing Pearl Jam's signature sound to crowds across the country.

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Beaver County Ice Arena at Brady’s Run Park

Special guest announcer Steve Blass and the Pirate Parrot will be joining the Beaver County Skating Club this weekend for some fun, and you can be there too! The club is raising funds for a local children's charity.

