PITTSBURGH - Several local officials have offered comments on their own in response to two mass shootings that occurred this weekend.

In El Paso, Texas, 20 people were killed and dozens were injured after an individual starting shooting near a Walmart and shopping mall.

In Dayton, Ohio less than 24 hours later, a man started opening fire near a bar in a section of the city popular for nightlife.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto:

Woke up this AM to yet another mass shooting. Called my friend, Dayton Mayor @nanwhaley to offer support & advice gained from our horrific experience. Incredible that states & federal government continue to ignore this epidemic. Doing nothing will not solve the problem. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) August 4, 2019

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf:

"Frances and I are mourning an especially horrific 24 hours of gun violence in America. We're praying for the victims of El Paso and Dayton, and two young women shot in Philadelphia last night. Many ills contribute to this rising violence. We can and must take action. We can ban assault weapons and institute stricter background checks. We can make communities safer. We can target white nationalism and promote tolerance. We can invest in mental health care and help those struggling. We cannot accept this violence as normal. We must act."

State Senator Pat Toomey (R):

"The mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton are the latest, horrific examples of the violent scourge that is gripping America. The perpetrators of these murders are cowards. We must do more to keep guns out of the hands of psychopaths. While no law will end mass shootings entirely, it's time for Congress to act to help keep our communities safer. We should start by passing bipartisan proposals such as my legislation with Senator Joe Manchin to expand background checks to all commercial firearm sales. I also agree with Senator Lindsey Graham that we should pass a bipartisan "red flag" measure that enables families and law enforcement to obtain a court order to keep guns away from dangerous individuals."

Diocese of Greensburg Bishop Edward Malesic:

"The mass shooting tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, which have left so many people dead, were the result of hatred. We pray every day for God's Kingdom to come so violence will be overcome by peace. We also continue to work toward the day when wrong is overcome by charity. May the souls of the departed rest in peace and their families find consolation in God's love. May those who are wounded recover swiftly and completely. Let us pray, from the Lord's Prayer, "Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven."



