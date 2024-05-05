Man arrested after trying to shoot pastor during sermon in North Braddock, state police say

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he tried to shoot a pastor who was giving a sermon at a church in North Braddock.

Video taken at the church shows Pastor Glenn Germany preaching at the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church on Lobinger Avenue at 1:09 p.m. on Sunday.

A man then walks up and points a handgun directly at him.

Police say the man tried to fire the gun but it did not go off.

The pastor quickly dives behind the pulpit and the man walks after him.

A deacon then quickly takes the man with the gun to the ground. The weapon is then wrestled out of his hands.

Pennsylvania State Police say the gunman was Bernard Junior Polite, 26, from Braddock.

Polite is facing attempted homicide charges.

