Protests planned after U.S. bishops decide not to take action on priest sex abuse

Protests are planned after U.S. bishops decided not to take action on priest sex abuse Monday.
They will be held in Baltimore, as well as the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, demanding new action in response to the church sex abuse scandal.
The rallies are timed to coincide with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which began Monday in Baltimore and which already faces an abrupt change.
Votes were scheduled on new procedures for transparency and for investigating abuse, but the group's president announced it will delay, for at least several months, any votes that come at the request of the Vatican -- which wants the U.S. bishops to wait until after a Vatican-convened global meeting on sex abuse, which is scheduled for February.
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo said he doesn't know if the order came from the pope but said that he is disappointed by it.
“Whether we will be remembered as guardians of the abused or of the abuser will be determined by our actions beginning this week and the months ahead,” DiNardo said.
The bishops were expected to vote on a new code of conduct for themselves and the creation of a special commission to review complaints against bishops.
Their meeting continues through Wednesday.
