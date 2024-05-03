Local

Man shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Fatal shooting A man was shot and killed just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Watt Lane in Bedford Dwellings.

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed in the city’s Bedford Dwellings overnight.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Watt Lane for three ShotSpotter alerts totaling nine rounds.

They found a man in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The Mobile Crime Unit was called to process evidence, including video footage and recovered shell casings.

The investigation is ongoing.

