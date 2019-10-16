MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Spirit Airlines is expanding its presence in western Pennsylvania, adding flights out of Pittsburgh International Airport.
The airline announced Wednesday that it will offer flights from Pittsburgh to Cancun.
The new flights will begin operating in February and March 2020.
"Spirit Airlines is pleased to expand our popular Cancun service with five new nonstops gateways including, Austin, Cleveland, Nashville, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh." said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines' vice president of network planning.
Spirit's expansion in Cancun makes it the largest ultra low cost carrier at the airport with eight flights a day, according to airline.
