U.S. Chemical Safety Board issues recommendations for U.S. Steel Clairton Coke plant explosion

CLAIRTON, Pa. — The U.S. Chemical Safety Board and Hazard Investigation Board has issued interim safety recommendations for U.S. Steel following the deadly explosion that happened at the Clairton Coke Works facility.

The CSB has been investigating the Aug. 11 explosion that killed two employees and injured multiple others.

The explosion happened in batteries 13 and 14. So far, third-party investigators have learned that a buildup in pressure happened while crews were flushing a gas valve in preparation for planned maintenance. That pressure caused the valve to fail and filled the area with coke oven gas.

“Even though our investigation into this terrible tragedy is ongoing, the CSB is issuing these initial recommendations to ensure that workers at the Clairton Coke Works facility are not put in harm’s way hereafter,” CSB Chairperson Steve Owens said.

The CSB’s first recommendation calls for U.S. Steel to thoroughly evaluate all buildings at the Clairton Coke Works facility that are currently occupied or could be occupied.

The CSB said both men who were killed, Timothy Quinn and Steven Menefee, and two of the employees who were seriously injured, were inside or near buildings in the area where the explosion happened. The CSB adds that the buildings in the area of Battery 13/14 is located were not capable of protecting people inside from explosion hazards.

CSB officials said U.S. Steel has already rebuilt damaged Battery 13 and 14 coke oven gas supply piping in almost “the same exact location and layout as it was prior to the explosion.” They added that U.S. Steel is currently working to move the control room for Battery 13/14 around 100 feet away. CSB urges the company to conduct a proper inspection to ensure that the new room will be in a safe location.

“Without a comprehensive facility siting evaluation, it is not clear that workers are being relocated to buildings that are safe from future fires, explosions, or toxic releases,” said CSB Investigator in Charge Drew Sahli.

The second recommendation from the CSB is for U.S. Steel to “address and reduce any safety risks identified in the facility siting evaluation, following accepted industry safety principles.”

U.S. Steel released the following statement in response to CSB’s latest update:

"We continue to cooperate with the CSB and other relevant agencies. Throughout this process, our unwavering focus remains on prioritizing the well-being of our employees and their families. As always, Safety First remains our core value."

The CSB said it will release further recommendations, if any, in its final investigation report.

