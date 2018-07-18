  • Steelers' WR Antonio Brown to grace cover of 'Madden NFL 19'

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Antonio Brown will grace the cover of ‘Madden NFL 19’ EA Sports announced Wednesday.

    Brown will also be on the cover of ‘Madden NFL Overdrive’ on mobile.

    “I am beyond honored to be on the cover of both Madden games,” Brown said in a news release.

    The news might not sit so well with Steelers fans, especially if you believe in the Madden curse. Some believe in the superstition that athletes who appear on the cover have lackluster seasons.

    ‘Madden NFL 19’ goes on sale August 19. You can preorder the game on EA Sports’ website

