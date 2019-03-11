  • Table 86 restaurant suddenly closes

    SEVEN FIELDS, Pa. - A popular restaurant that bears the jersey number of a former Steelers star is suddenly closing.

    One of the owners of Tavern 86 in Seven Fields confirmed to Channel 11 that the restaurant and Vines Wine Bar are closing. The sudden closure is due to a lawsuit surrounding the partnership dispute for the businesses.

    That owner, Howard Schiller, said former Steeler Hines Ward is not a part-owner and his ties to the restaurant are in name and jersey number only.

    Customers were notified of the closure by a sign on the door and on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

