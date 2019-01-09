Thieves steal tires, wheels from vehicles on dealership lot

GREENSBURG - Owners are evaluating thousands of dollars in damage at a Westmoreland County car dealership after thieves swiped the wheels and tires off brand new vehicles sitting in the lot.
The thefts occurred over the weekend at Hillview Motors in Greensburg.
Melanie Marsalko is getting a look at the damage and talking to the dealership about the bizarre thefts for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
