  Thieves steal tires, wheels from vehicles on dealership lot

    GREENSBURG - Owners are evaluating thousands of dollars in damage at a Westmoreland County car dealership after thieves swiped the wheels and tires off brand new vehicles sitting in the lot.

    The thefts occurred over the weekend at Hillview Motors in Greensburg. 

