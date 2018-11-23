Since the grand jury's report on clergy sex abuse in Pennsylvania Diocese, dozens of victims have come forward to share their stories of survival.
Now, one of them is taking it a step further to help others.
Jim VanSickle is in the process of creating a non-profit organization to help other survivors connect with services and speak of their experiences.
Since making his own story of abuse at the hands of a priest public last February, VanSickle said he's spoken with other survivors across the country either by phone or in-person.
How sharing his story led to a path of helping other survivors on Channel 11 News starting at 5.
