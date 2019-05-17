  • Water main break buckles road in Charleroi

    CHARLEROI, Pa. - A water main broke Friday morning in Charleroi, causing part of a road to buckle.

    The break occurred in front of the water treatment plant on McKean Avenue, emergency dispatchers said.

    Part of McKean Avenue is closed, and people in the area might be experiencing low or no water pressure, officials said.

