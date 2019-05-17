CHARLEROI, Pa. - A water main broke Friday morning in Charleroi, causing part of a road to buckle.
The break occurred in front of the water treatment plant on McKean Avenue, emergency dispatchers said.
Part of McKean Avenue is closed, and people in the area might be experiencing low or no water pressure, officials said.
WATER MAIN BREAK ON 88 in Charleroi. WATCH @WPXI right now. pic.twitter.com/CSQbvB6101— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 17, 2019
