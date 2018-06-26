Presidential pup: Pres. George H.W. Bush gets service dog

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Former President George H.W. Bush has a new companion and his name is Sully.
The former commander in chief adopted a yellow Labrador retriever as a service dog, The Associated Press reported. He made his Twitter debut Monday after a visit between Bush and former President Bill Clinton.
A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8— George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018
The 41st president who is 94 years old uses an electric scooter or a wheelchair to get around after he developed a form of Parkinson’s disease. He was also recently discharged from the hospital, the AP reported. His wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, died in April, the AP reported.
Sully, who was trained by America’s VetDogs, will help Bush pick up items, open doors and can call for help, USAToday reported. He has two pages worth of commands, CNN reported.
Sully is also apparently social media savvy and has his own Instagram account. His username is @sullyhwbush and will help raise awareness of service animals, Bush aide Evan Sisley told USA Today.
Sully is named after Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, the airline pilot who landed his damaged plane on the Hudson River in 2009, CNN reported.
For more on America’s VetDogs, which trains service dogs for veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities, click here.
