College Football bowl schedule: When are the games, what teams are playing?

It is bowl season. College football teams will be facing off against with many having hopes of making it all the way to the College Football National Playoff National Championship Game.

The College Football National Playoff National Championship Game will be played on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the games leading up to the national championship, according to the NCAA:

Dec. 13

Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, 8 p.m., SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Dec. 16

Salute to Veterans Bowl: Troy vs. Jacksonville State, 9 p.m., Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

Dec. 17

Cure Bowl: Old Dominion vs. South Florida, 5 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

68 Ventures Bowl: Louisiana vs. Delaware, 8:30 p.m., Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Dec. 18

Xbox Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Missouri State, 9 p.m., Ford Center, Frisco, Texas

Dec. 19

Dec. 20

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Washington State vs. Utah State, 2 p.m., Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl: Louisville vs. Toledo, 2 p.m., Flagler Credit Union Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss, 5:30 p.m., Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio, 9 p.m., Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl: Cal vs. Hawai’i, 8 p.m., Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu

Dec. 26

Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Pitt vs. East Carolina, 11 a.m., Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Pinstripe Bowl: Clemson vs. Penn State, 12 p.m., Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. Army, 2:15 p.m., Fenway Park, Boston

Arizona Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State, 4:30 p.m., Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston, 9:15 p.m., NRG Stadium, Houston

Dec. 29

Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. App State, 2 p.m., Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Dec. 30

Dec. 31

Jan. 1

Jan. 2

Holiday Bowl: Arizona vs. SMU, 8 p.m., Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Jan. 8

College Football Playoff Semifinal: 7:30 p.m., State Farm Stadium (Fiesta Bowl), Glendale, Arizona

Jan. 9

College Football Playoff Semifinal: 7:30 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Peach Bowl), Atlanta

Jan. 19

College Football Playoff National Championship Game: 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Check back for updates on the scores and winners.

