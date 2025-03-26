Country Music Hall of Fame announces inductees

Three country music icons will be the latest inducted into the genre’s hall of fame.

The Country Music Hall of Fame announced Tony Brown, June Carter Cash and Kenny Chesney will be the most recent performers to be honored.

The Medallion Ceremony will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater, where the new members will receive a commemorative medallion that is worn when the hall of fame members get together.

There will also be tributes and songs performed and a bronze plaque will be added for each of the new members in the museum’s rotunda.

It ends with the singing of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” by all those in attendance.

The ceremony will be held in October.

Here are the nominees:

Tony Brown

Brown was born in North Carolina and played keyboard for such stars as Elvis and Emmylou Harris. He eventually became a record executive who shaped modern country music. Brown was a record producer who oversaw recording from Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd and Reba McEntire, all Hall of Fame members themselves. Brown will be added as a non-performer.

June Carter Cash

Carter Cash was part of the world of country music for more than 60 years, starting when she was only 10 years old singing with her mother and sister on Mexican border radio. The group Mother Maybelle & the Carter Sisters, starred on the Grand Ole Opry and joined Johnny Cash’s road show.

Carter Cash wrote more than 100 songs for her eventual husband, including “Ring of Fire.” They also recorded several songs together, including the Grammy Award-winning songs “Jackson” and “If I Were a Carpenter.”

Carter Cash was called by the Hall of Fame a Veterans Era Artist.

Kenny Chesney

Chesney is this year’s Modern Era Artist for the Hall of Fame. He was a high school athlete in Luttrell, Tennessee, before making it big in country music

He has 16 platinum albums, more than 50 Top Ten country hits and 23 No. 1’s on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Chesney was elected CMA Entertainer of the Year four times.

