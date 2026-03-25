Pennsylvania House passes bill to codify marriage equality into law

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed a bill that would codify marriage equality into law.

House Bill No. 1800 calls to change the definition of marriage in Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes from: “a civil contract by which one man and one woman take each other for husband and wife” to “a civil contract between two individuals.”

The legislation advanced with a vote of 127 yeas and 72 nays.

Click here to view who voted for and against the bill.

Representative Malcolm Kenyatta was the prime sponsor for the bill. He released a statement on its passing, saying:

“I know some folks in this building have never had to refresh a computer screen to see if a court has given you access to a fundamental right, but that’s where I was when Obergefell v. Hodges ruling came up – and the court voted correctly,” Kenyatta said.

“Because of this vote, I got to marry my best friend, Dr. Matthew Kenyatta. As important as this vote is to me, my family and people across the commonwealth who are in loving same-sex marriages, it’s equally as important that this law is passed to ensure our state law reflects the law of the land held in Obergefell.

“This is not a symbolic vote; there is not a thing symbolic about the connection I have and the right all Pennsylvanians deserve to not live in constant fear that their union is in imminent danger.

“Marriage is not symbolic, there are legal, practical and financial things connected to the institution of marriage.”

“As detractors objected to the bill, mostly citing religious beliefs, Kenyatta, who identifies as a Christian, passionately replied, “This is what I know for sure: My God did not make me to hate me.”

“I am asking for the government to mind its business and allow two consenting adults to join in a union of their own on their own terms,” he said."

Governor Josh Shapiro also celebrated the movement, saying:

The bill is now moving to the Republican-led Senate for consideration.

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