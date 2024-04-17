Lennon’s and McCartney’s sons release new song ‘Primrose Hill’

There was the “Fool On the Hill” and “Strawberry Fields Forever” now the latest Lennon and McCartney collaboration is “Primrose Hill.”

>> Read more trending news

But it isn’t John Lennon and Paul McCartney you’ll hear singing on the new single.

Instead, it is the former Beatles’ sons, James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, who teamed up for the new song.

James McCartney, 46 is the youngest son of Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda. Sean Ono Lennon, 48, is the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, USA Today reported. John Lennon died in 1980.

Both were born after the famous band called it quits, CNN reported.

James McCartney teased the song on social media on April 2, writing “I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summer’s day. Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding that person.”

I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day. Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind's eye. 'Primrose Hill' is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person. — James McCartney (@JamesMcCartney_) April 2, 2024

The pair, much like their famous fathers, co-wrote the song, “Primrose Hill,” which was named for a park in north London, CNN reported.

This isn’t the first foray into music for the musicians. James McCartney recorded with both of his parents and did a few solo records. Sean Ono Lennon has also recorded solo albums and has been a member of several bands, Variety reported.

The duo got some help promoting the new song from James’ father, who wrote, “My son James has a new song out called ‘Primrose Hill’ - check it out!”

My son James has a new song out called 'Primrose Hill' - check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song ❤️ Posted by Paul McCartney on Friday, April 12, 2024

Fans of the song can be part of the latest generation of the Beatles. James McCartney is running a contest that will allow people to submit videos that capture romance, with “Primrose Hill” playing in the background. They have to be submitted by Friday and may be part of the upcoming music video. For more information, visit his website.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 39 Through the years 1948: Beatle-to-be Paul McCartney at the age of six in front with his eight-year-old brother Mike (later Mike McGear of the Scaffold). (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 38 Remembering John Lennon Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (centre), the Indian mystic who introduced British pop group The Beatles to transcendental meditation, with George Harrison (1943 - 2001, left) and John Lennon (1940 -1980), at the UNICEF Gala in Paris. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group