Massive fight breaks out in Market Square

PITTSBURGH — A massive fight broke out in Market Square on Sunday night.

“It was terrible. They shouldn’t have jumped on that boy like that,” Jesse Richardson told Channel 11.

Richardson was in the area when he saw a group of 20 people, mostly teens, attack a 20-year-old man.

“I saw a bunch of guys, they jumped on one guy and the guy was upset. They just jumped on him for no reason,” he said.

At one point Richardson says, the group again, picks up the metal chairs and tables that are set up along the restaurants.

“They were hitting him with it. Hitting him on top of the head with it, and messing him up. It wasn’t right… it was 15 against one, and it shouldn’t have been like that,” he added.

However, the man who was attacked, ended up charged. His name is Sabrayden Smith. Two teens were also charged in the fight.

Investigators say after the fight, Smith began threatening the group and trying to fight them again.

Back in February, Channel 11 showed you video of several teams violently attacking a homeless man and Market Square. The victim in that case survived the beating, but investigators found him unconscious.

The city has made several changes to make downtown safer. That includes moving the police substation in downtown Pittsburgh to a larger location, adding more police officers, and having one Judge to hear all downtown crimes.

