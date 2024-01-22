Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, diagnosed with skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was detected during her recent treatment for breast cancer, a spokesperson said Sunday.

>>Read more trending news

Ferguson, 64, is the third member of the royal family to announce medical procedures in the past week. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday for planned abdominal surgery. On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace officials announced that King Charles III will undergo a “corrective procedure” to treat an enlarged prostate.

The duchess was diagnosed with melanoma after the removal of a cancerous mole during her reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy, the BBC reported.

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits,” a spokesperson for the duchess said. “She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

“The duchess wants to thank the entire medical team, which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.”

Sarah, nicknamed “Fergie,” is the former wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

She had surgery last year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, The Guardian reported.

Ferguson had surgery last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer and was treated at the private King Edward VII’s hospital in London, which has treated members of the royal family for decades.

The duchess is a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust and spoke at a Breast Cancer Foundation gala in 2019, according to the newspaper. She visited a clinic in Poland three years ago to address the issue of women recovering after mastectomies, The Guardian reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Sarah Ferguson: Sarah Ferguson, left, with Diana, Princess of Wales at the Guard's Polo Club, in Windsor during June 1983. (Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group