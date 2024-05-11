Saturday morning fog transitions to scattered showers, storms in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Watch for patchy dense fog on Saturday morning, especially along the river valleys. We’ll start the day dry, but the first round of rain will push in closer to 11 a.m. or noon, lasting about an hour or two.

Following that, scattered showers and storms will pop up later on Saturday afternoon, especially from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. With plenty of cold air aloft to tap into, storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Any showers should wrap up shortly after sunset, with quiet and cool conditions tonight.

Mother’s Day will have a lot of clouds and maybe a stray shower early in the day, but it should be a mainly dry day for mom. We’ll see a little sun break out late, continuing into Monday as temperatures bounce back into the 70s Monday afternoon.

