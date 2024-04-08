Solar eclipse 2024: Social media has fun with sky show

While many people are taking the solar eclipse seriously, others are being a bit more tongue-in-cheek with their social media posts.
NASA’s official account for the Earth’s moon shared a playful message as parts of the U.S. began to see totality.
Oops I did it again 🤭 #TotalSolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/JXPe26qq3Q— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) April 8, 2024
Orlando International Airport, which frequently shows its snarky side, highlighted a Walt Disney World fan-favorite, one may call him a “star” who has an appropriate name — Sonny Eclipse — hovering near the airport’s control tower.
In case you're wondering what today's Sonny Eclipse will look like in Orlando - looks like we're in for some Cosmic Ray's. ☀️😎 pic.twitter.com/zVFWHRcvyk— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) April 8, 2024
Police in West Seneca, New York, “simulated” the eclipse with a couple of doughnuts.
We've created a visual simulation of the eclipse for those who don't have access to the sky today pic.twitter.com/zvjgbkr7Ml— West Seneca Police (@wspolice) April 8, 2024
Oreo did something similar.
While Oreo fans shared an image of the phases of the eclipse as shown with the cookies.
Did a little project before the eclipse begins, ladies and gentlemen the phases of the solar eclipse through @Oreo, used a cup stain on the table as the corona 😂 #PAwx pic.twitter.com/wsiXAS810z— JN Photography (@jnphotographies) April 8, 2024
Rockers Iron Maiden are putting their own mark on the eclipse.
We heard there's a Total Eclipse in North America today. This seems topical.#MusicMonday #TotalEclipse #IronMaiden pic.twitter.com/mAuf9r6NR9— Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) April 8, 2024
As people gather to watch the eclipse, TCG “Magic: The Gathering” shared a quick tip:
Reminder: Do not look directly at the eclipse. Your ability to read Magic cards may be inhibited. pic.twitter.com/XUXRM2JbvP— Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) April 8, 2024
Merriam-Webster had to share the definition of eclipse.
‘Eclipse’ is borrowed from Greek ‘ékleipsis’ which means “abandonment, failure, cessation, obscuring of a celestial body by another.”— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 8, 2024
So please protect your eyes when working through your abandonment issues today.
While Washington State Department of Natural Resources was a bit too realistic about missing out on sunshine.
So the sun is disappearing. Some people call that an eclipse. In Washington, we call that November to April.— Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) April 8, 2024
If anyone is using Duolingo to learn a language, the company is sending out more “minions.”
Finally don’t forget today’s Google Doodle, which brings an eclipse right to your computer. Go to google.com and type solar eclipse in the search.
Google "solar eclipse" today for a fun easter egg pic.twitter.com/X5P5LevoiV— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 8, 2024
