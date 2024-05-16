Gun found in laundry basket in child’s room during arrest of fugitive in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A fugitive who had been on the run for nine months was taken into custody in North Versailles Thursday.

Donte Robinson-Vearnon, 25, from East Pittsburgh, has been a fugitive since August 2023 when bench warrants were issued for failing to appear in court and for a probation violation connected to cases involving theft and firearms violations, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office learned that Robinson-Vearnon was in North Versailles and converged on an apartment located along Ice Plant Hill Road. When they approached the apartment, Robinson-Vearnon tried to get away by pushing out a rear window, but he retreated back inside the apartment.

Shortly after, Robinson-Vearnon was taken into custody.

Detectives were given permission to search the apartment and found a gun inside of a laundry basket in a child’s room. A check of the gun showed that it was stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

Robinson-Vearnon is facing charges of receiving stolen property and firearms charges in addition to the bench warrants.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group