USC cancels graduation ceremony amid growing campus protests

The University of Southern California announced Thursday that it was canceling its main graduation ceremony amid protests against the Israel-Hamas war, The Associated Press is reporting.

The news of the cancellation of the May 10 ceremony came a day after nearly 100 protesters were arrested on the USC campus. The university said it will still host dozens of commencement events, including all the traditional individual school commencement ceremonies, but would not hold the main commencement ceremony.

“We understand that this is disappointing; however, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC,” the university said in a statement Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said 93 people were arrested Wednesday night during a campus protest for allegedly trespassing, according to The Los Angeles Times. One person was arrested on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon.

Earlier this month, USC canceled a planned commencement speech by the school’s pro-Palestinian valedictorian, citing safety concerns.

As of Friday morning, no other college or university had announced it planned to cancel commencement ceremonies amid growing unrest on campuses across the country.

On Thursday, Columbia University saw another day of protest which sent the school into virtual learning as officials closed the campus when protesters pitched tents on the grounds.

At California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, faculty members met with students Thursday who have barricaded themselves inside a campus building since Monday, the AP reported.

At Emory University in Atlanta, authorities arrested at least 28 people after protesters set up encampments on the campus, WSB-TV reported.

More than 50 people were arrested Wednesday at the University of Texas during a pro-Palestine protest held by the Palestine Solidarity Committee, a registered student group at UT, The Austin American Statesman reported.

The protestors there were met by mounted police and state police with riot shields and batons forcing them off the school’s South Lawn.

According to The Washington Post, at Yale, 60 people have been arrested this week, including more than 40 students on Sunday. At New York University 120 were arrested for protesting Sunday.

Nine were arrested at the University of Minnesota on trespassing charges Monday, Minnesota Daily reported.

At The Ohio State University, at least five people have been arrested during demonstrations including three on Thursday. The Lantern reported that a crowd that supported Gaza was asked to leave an encampment set up on the school’s property.

More than 100 people were arrested Thursday at Emerson College in Boston. Police said four officers were injured, and some students told The Washington Post that some demonstrators had also been injured.

