Two men shot in the back in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting that occurred in North Braddock.

County police were initially called to Seddon Avenue after being notified of a shooting in the area. A minute later, Turtle Creek police received a call of two people shot inside a vehicle near Penn Plaza.

Police in Turtle Creek were able to locate the vehicle and saw blood inside. A short time later, two adult men arrived at an area hospital with gun shot wounds to their backs. They had been driven there by a family member.

Our Channel 11 Crew saw dozens of evidence markers on the ground on Seddon Avenue, and they witnessed a vehicle in Turtle Creek with several bullet holes in it and the back window shattered. Police had caution tape around the vehicle.

At this time, no one has been arrested. The conditions of the two men are unknown right now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

