Women in critical condition following shooting

RANKIN, Pa. — A woman was shot multiple times on 4th Avenue in Rankin.

Allegheny County Police are looking for the person, they say, shot a woman as she was getting out of her car overnight.

Detectives say the shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. near the Woodland Hills Impact Center on 4th Avenue in Rankin.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was approached by the suspect and shot as she was getting out of her vehicle. The suspect then left the scene before authorities arrived.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

