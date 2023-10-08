RSS SND

Pennsylvania politicians react to terrorist attacks in Israel

Israel Palestinians People walk by the damage from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Moti Milrod)

HARRISBURG — An attack by the militant group Hamas left more than 200 people dead in Israel on Saturday. American leaders, including local Pennsylvania politicians, have come forward to condemn the violence.

Governor Josh Shapiro said the attacks caused a pain that was close to home for him and his family.

Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman also spoke out. Fetterman attacked the members of Hamas and called the attack cowardly.

Casey called upon the country to stand with Israel amidst the violence.

Dave McCormick, who is running as a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania in upcoming US Senate race also condemned the attacks and similarly called for action from the United States.

State representative Summer Lee released a statement Saturday evening saying her heart broke for the people in Israel.

“I strongly condemn Hamas’ horrifying attack on children and innocent civilians. My heart breaks because of today’s violence, but also because I know there is more to come. The Hamas attack continues and, in retaliation, PM Netanyahu has already targeted densely populated civilian areas in Gaza. We need urgent de-escalation and an end to this tragic cycle of violence. To achieve this, we must bring an end to the occupation and help broker a just and lasting peace. And we also know that there is no military solution that will bring an end to this violence. I am committed to working towards a just peace and building a region where everyone feels safe and protected,” said Lee.

The attacks were made against Israel during a holiday.

