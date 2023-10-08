Pennsylvania politicians react to terrorist attacks in Israel

HARRISBURG — An attack by the militant group Hamas left more than 200 people dead in Israel on Saturday. American leaders, including local Pennsylvania politicians, have come forward to condemn the violence.

Governor Josh Shapiro said the attacks caused a pain that was close to home for him and his family.

I condemn the horrific acts of war in Israel by Hamas and their enablers. These attacks on innocent Israeli civilians are abhorrent and warrant world condemnation and outrage. Our family has shared many special moments in Israel and our hearts break for those living this horror… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) October 7, 2023

Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman also spoke out. Fetterman attacked the members of Hamas and called the attack cowardly.

I forcefully condemn these cowardly, horrifying, unprovoked attacks on Israel by Hamas.



Attacking innocent civilians is particularly despicable and reflects the craven behavior of this terrorist group.



I unequivocally stand with the people of Israel now, and always. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 7, 2023

Casey called upon the country to stand with Israel amidst the violence.

Hamas has launched a coordinated terrorist attack against Israel, starting with thousands of rockets fired upon innocent Israelis and continued violence throughout the day.



The United States must stand with Israel and its right to self defense. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) October 7, 2023

Dave McCormick, who is running as a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania in upcoming US Senate race also condemned the attacks and similarly called for action from the United States.

I condemn in the strongest terms today’s horrific act of war by Hamas terrorists against one of America’s greatest allies. Our nation must stand with Israel and its right to defend itself against these attacks and in order to protects its people. — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) October 7, 2023

State representative Summer Lee released a statement Saturday evening saying her heart broke for the people in Israel.

“I strongly condemn Hamas’ horrifying attack on children and innocent civilians. My heart breaks because of today’s violence, but also because I know there is more to come. The Hamas attack continues and, in retaliation, PM Netanyahu has already targeted densely populated civilian areas in Gaza. We need urgent de-escalation and an end to this tragic cycle of violence. To achieve this, we must bring an end to the occupation and help broker a just and lasting peace. And we also know that there is no military solution that will bring an end to this violence. I am committed to working towards a just peace and building a region where everyone feels safe and protected,” said Lee.

The attacks were made against Israel during a holiday.

