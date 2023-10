PITTSBURGH — Keanu Reeves stopped by The Coffee Tree Roasters on Thursday.

Reeves is in town with his band Dogstar for their “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour.”

The band performed Friday night at Mr. Smalls Theater.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group