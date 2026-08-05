Mets to pay $8.1M to Pirates as part of Weaver trade, Cubs to send Toronto nearly $5M with Taillon

The New York Mets will pay more than $8.1 million to Pittsburgh as part of this week's trade that sent pitcher Luke Weaver to the Pirates for minor league infielder Sammy Stafura, covering most of the nearly $13.4 million remaining on the right-hander's contract.

Pittsburgh will in effect pay Weaver just $229,412 this year, a prorated share of the $780,000 minimum salary. Weaver had $2,352,941 remaining of his $8 million salary for 2026 at the time of Monday's trade and the Mets will pay the Pirates four installments of $530,882 on Aug. 24 and 28, and Sept. 11 and 25, according to trade details obtained by The Associated Press.

New York will pay the Pirates $6 million next year, offsetting most of his $11 million salary for 2027. The Mets owe $500,000 each on April 2, 6 and 30; May 14 and 28; June 11 and 25; July 9 and 23; Aug. 6 and 20; and Sept. 3.

In all, the Mets will give the Pirates $8,123,529. Weaver's $22 million, two-year contract had $13,352,941 left at the time of the trade.

Jameson Taillon from Cubs to Blue Jays

Chicago agreed to pay $4,956,791 to Toronto as part of Sunday's trade that sent the right-hander to the Blue Jays for a player to be named.

Taillon had $5,390,374 left from his $18 million salary in the final season of a $68 million, four-year contract, leaving Toronto in effect responsible for $433,583. He had been designated for assignment.

Chicago will pay Toronto $1,239,197 each on Aug. 14 and 28, and Sept. 11, and $1,239,200 on Sept. 25.

Robbie Ray from Giants to Padres

San Francisco will pay San Diego $4,176,471, leaving the Padres in effect responsible for $3,176,470 of the remaining $7,352,941 of the left-hander's $25 million salary. The 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner is in the final season of a $115 million, five-year contract.

Right-hander Miguel Mendez and shortstop Joniel Hernandez went to the Giants as part of Monday's trade. San Francisco owes $1,044,118 installments on Aug. 14 and 31, and Sept. 14, and $1,044,117 on Sept. 30.

Jeff Hoffman from Blue Jays to Twins

Toronto will pay Minnesota $3.75 million to offset part of the reliever's $11 million salary in 2027, the final season of a $33 million, three-year contract.

Minnesota will receive $625,000 on the first of each month from April through August. The Twins took on $3,235,294 remaining of his $11 million salary this year as part of Monday’s trade that sent right-hander John Klein, left-hander Dasan Hill and infielder Dameury Pena to Toronto. The Blue Jays also receive $250,000 in international signing bonus allotment.

Daulton Varsho from Blue Jays to Astros

Toronto is paying Houston $1,609,626 as part of Monday's deal in which the Astros dealt right-hander Spencer Arrighetti to the Blue Jays.

Varsho was owed $3,161,765 from his $10.75 million salary. The Blue Jays will make payments of $804,813 each on Aug. 21 and Sept. 27.

Camilo Doval from Yankees to Pirates

New York is paying Pittsburgh $1,109,358 as part of Saturday's trade that sent catcher Omar Alfonzo and minor league outfielder Luis Cruz to the Yankees for the former All-Star reliever.

Doval had $1,859,358 remaining from his $6.1 million salary, leaving the Pirates in effect responsible for $750,000. The Yankees will make payments of $221,872 each on Aug. 14 and 29, Sept. 11 and 25, and Oct. 9.

Seranthony Domínguez from White Sox to Mariners

As part of Saturday's trade that sent three-time All-Star right-hander Luis Castillo from Chicago to Seattle, the White Sox took on a contingent obligation in the contract of Domínguez.

Chicago would pay Seattle $610,000 on Jan. 14, 2028, if the $13 million mutual option for 2028 in Domínguez’s contract is declined, which would trigger a $2 million buyout.

Domínguez had $2,133,690 remaining from a $7 million salary this season, the first in a $20 million, two-year contract.

Seattle also received catcher Boston Smith and outfielder Nolan Jones.

Jake Rogers from Orioles to Red Sox

As part of Monday's trade that sent catcher Adley Rutschman from Baltimore to Boston, the Orioles included catcher Jake Rogers and will pay the Red Sox $667,647 on Oct. 1.

Rogers was owed $897,059 of his $3.05 million salary, leaving him to cost the Red Sox in effect a prorated share of the minimum.

Baltimore received catcher Carlos Narváez, right-handers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar, and a player to be named or cash.

In other trades involving international signing bonus pool allocation:

— The Los Angeles Dodgers sent $250,000 in allocation and outfielder Jack Suwinski to Tampa Bay for catcher Hunter Feduccia and right-hander Jacob Kmatz.

— Pittsburgh acquired right-hander Ron Marinaccio from San Diego for $500,000 in allocation, then designated the pitcher for assignment.

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