PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates have reached an agreement with AT&T Sports Networks to extend their partnership, according to a press release from the team.
Pirates games will continue to air on AT&T SportsNet for several more years. The extension was described as "multi-year" in the press release, although it did not say how many years. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed either.
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
