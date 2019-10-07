  • Pirates announce new TV deal with AT&T SportsNet

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates have reached an agreement with AT&T Sports Networks to extend their partnership, according to a press release from the team.

    Pirates games will continue to air on AT&T SportsNet for several more years. The extension was described as "multi-year" in the press release, although it did not say how many years. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed either.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories