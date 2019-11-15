0 FOOTBALL FIGHTS: Some of the wildest fights in the NFL

PITTSBURGH - The brawl at the end of the Steelers-Browns game led to serious punishment for Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Maurkice Pouncey. It was also one of the most intense brawls we've ever seen on an NFL Football field.

Here are some other insane fights on the football field.

1) Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett

It's the helmet swing heard round the league. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely after he ripped off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and then swung it, hitting Rudolph in the head.

.@MikePereira explains what kind of suspensions should be expected for players following tonight's Steelers-Browns game. pic.twitter.com/2u8wwYvj4b — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2019

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games for getting into it with Garrett after the helmet swing, kicking him. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game.

2) Albert Haynesworth Stomp

In 2006 while playing for the Tennessee Titans, Albert Haynesworth pulled off the helmet of Cowboys center Andre Gurode then stomped on his head. Gurode needed 30 stitches to close the gash. Haynesworth was ejected from the game and suspended for five.

3) Joey Porter vs. William Green

When the Steelers headed to Cleveland in 2004, a fight broke out before the game even started. Steelers linebacker Joey Porter and Browns running back William Green started throwing punches and spitting at each other. Both were ejected from the game.

#FBF to when Joey Porter fought William Green before the game 😂 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/udgN5oipuB — BlitzVideos (@SteelBlitzburgh) October 27, 2018

4) Fourth Quarter Throwdown

During a game in November 2010, Tennessee Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan had been battling Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson all game. In the fourth quarter, things erupted. They pulled each other's' helmets off. Then Johnson threw Finnegan to the ground and punched him. Both were ejected and fined – but not suspended.

